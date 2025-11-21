Start with the given equation: \(e^{\sqrt{t}} = x^2\).
Take the natural logarithm (ln) of both sides to eliminate the exponential: \(\ln\left(e^{\sqrt{t}}\right) = \ln\left(x^2\right)\).
Use the logarithm property \(\ln\left(e^a\right) = a\) to simplify the left side: \(\sqrt{t} = \ln\left(x^2\right)\).
Apply the logarithm power rule on the right side: \(\sqrt{t} = 2 \ln(x)\).
Square both sides to solve for \(t\): \(t = \left(2 \ln(x)\right)^2\).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponential Functions
An exponential function involves a constant base raised to a variable exponent, such as e^(sqrt(t)). Understanding how to manipulate and invert these functions is essential for solving equations where the variable is in the exponent.
The square root function, denoted sqrt(t), is the inverse of squaring a number. Recognizing how to isolate and handle the square root in an equation is crucial for simplifying and solving for the variable t.
Logarithms are the inverse operations of exponentials. Applying the natural logarithm (ln) to both sides of an equation like e^(sqrt(t)) = x^2 allows us to 'undo' the exponential and solve for sqrt(t), facilitating the isolation of t.