Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.

d. Plot a graph of V(t) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15. What happens to the size of the tumor, assuming there are no follow-up treatments with Cisplatin?