Compounded inflation The U.S. government reports the rate of inflation (as measured by the consumer index) both monthly and annually. Suppose for a particular month, the monthly rate of inflation is reported as 0.8%. Assuming this rate remains constant, what is the corresponding annual rate of inflation? Is the annual rate 12 times the monthly rate? Explain.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
1. a. e^(-0.3t) = 27
Key Concepts
Exponential Functions
Natural Logarithm (ln)
Solving Exponential Equations
Watch next
Master Solving Exponential Equations Using Like Bases with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.
d. Plot a graph of V(t) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15. What happens to the size of the tumor, assuming there are no follow-up treatments with Cisplatin?
Rule of 70 Bankers use the Rule of 70, which says that if an account increases at a fixed rate of p%/yr, its doubling time is approximately 70/p. Use linear approximation to explain why and when this is true.