Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.

a. Find an exponential decay function V₁(t) that equals the total volume of the quiescent cells in the tumor t days after treatment.