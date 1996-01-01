Tripling time A quantity increases according to the exponential function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the tripling time for the quantity? What is the time required for the quantity to increase p-fold?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If the rate constant of an exponential growth function is increased, its doubling time is decreased.
b. Suppose the actual growth rate is instead 0.7%. What are the resulting doubling time and projected 2050 population?
Projection sensitivity
According to the 2014 national population projections published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population is projected to be 334.4 million in 2020 with an estimated growth rate of 0.79%/yr.
a. Based on these figures, find the doubling time and the projected population in 2050. Assume the growth rate remains constant.
Population of Texas Texas was the third fastest growing state in the United States in 2016. Texas grew from 25.1 million in 2010 to 26.47 million in 2016. Use an exponential growth model to predict the population of Texas in 2025.
Savings account A savings account advertises an annual percentage yield (APY) of 5.4%, which means that the balance in the account increases at an annual growth rate of 5.4%/yr.
b. What is the doubling time of the balance?
Moore’s Law In 1965, Gordon Moore observed that the number of transistors that could be placed on an integrated circuit was approximately doubling each year, and he predicted that this trend would continue for another decade. In 1975, Moore revised the doubling time to every two years, and this prediction became known as Moore’s Law.
a. In 1979, Intel introduced the Intel 8088 processor; each of its integrated circuits contained 29,000 transistors. Use Moore’s revised doubling time to find a function y(t) that approximates the number of transistors on an integrated circuit t years after 1979.