37–38. Caffeine After an individual drinks a beverage containing caffeine, the amount of caffeine in the bloodstream can be modeled by an exponential decay function, with a half-life that depends on several factors, including age and body weight. For the sake of simplicity, assume the caffeine in the following drinks immediately enters the bloodstream upon consumption.





An individual consumes two cups of coffee, each containing 90 mg of caffeine, two hours apart. Assume the half-life of caffeine for this individual is 5.7 hours.





b. Determine the amount of caffeine in the bloodstream 1 hour after drinking the second cup of coffee.