Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Master Introduction to Cross Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Region R is revolved about the line y=1 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point x in [0, 4]?
Region R is revolved about the line y=1 to form a solid of revolution.
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Region R is revolved about the line x=4 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=1−x^3, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
x=2−secy,x=2,y=π/3, and y=0; about x=2
The region R is bounded by the graph of f(x)=2x(2−x) and the x-axis. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the line y=2 or the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the line y=0? Use integration to justify your answer.