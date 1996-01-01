Region R is revolved about the line y=1 to form a solid of revolution.
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Region R is revolved about the line x=4 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=4−2x, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=1−x^3, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
x=2−secy,x=2,y=π/3, and y=0; about x=2
y=2 sin x and y=0 on [0,π]; about y=−2
y=x and y=1+x/2; about y=3