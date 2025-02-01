51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
sin x + x²y =10
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
e^y-e^x = C, where C is constant
Consider the curve x=e^y. Use implicit differentiation to verify that dy/dx = e^-y and then find d²y/dx² .
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
