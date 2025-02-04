13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)
Vertical tangent lines
a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin x+sin y=y