13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x)=1+sin x, for 0≤x≤π
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4
ρ(x) = {x² if 0≤x≤1 {x(2-x) if 1<x≤2
52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is a square, 0.5 m on a side, with the lower edge of the window on the bottom of the pool.
Spring work
b. It takes 50 N of force to stretch a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position. How much work is needed to stretch it an additional 0.5 m?
Mass of two bars Two bars of length L have densities ρ₁(x) = 4e^−x and ρ₂(x) = 6e^−2x, for 0≤x≤L.
a. For what values of L is bar 1 heavier than bar 2?
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?