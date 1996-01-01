13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4
ρ(x) = {x² if 0≤x≤1 {x(2-x) if 1<x≤2
52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is a square, 0.5 m on a side, with the lower edge of the window on the bottom of the pool.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The work required to lift a 10-kg object vertically 10 m is the same as the work required to lift a 20-kg object vertically 5 m.
Mass of two bars Two bars of length L have densities ρ₁(x) = 4e^−x and ρ₂(x) = 6e^−2x, for 0≤x≤L.
a. For what values of L is bar 1 heavier than bar 2?
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is filled to half its depth as when it is full? Explain.
A nonlinear spring Hooke’s law is applicable to idealized (linear) springs that are not stretched or compressed too far from their equilibrium positions. Consider a nonlinear spring whose restoring force is given by F(x) = 16x−0.1x³, for |x|≤7.
b. How much work is done in stretching the spring from its equilibrium position (x=0) to x=1.5?