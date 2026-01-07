In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(arccos(x))
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)
21. y = z arcsec(z) - √(z² - 1), z>1
23. y = arccsc(secθ), 0<θ<π/2
31. y=arccot(√t)
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
43. y=√(arcsin x)