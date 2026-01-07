In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
35. y = sinh⁻¹(tan x)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
15. y = sin⁻¹√(1-u²), 0<u<1
17. y = ln(arccos(x))
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)
23. y = arccsc(secθ), 0<θ<π/2
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y=arccos(x²)
31. y=arccot(√t)