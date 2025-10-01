Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. In this problem, x and y are given in terms of t, allowing us to analyze the curve's properties by differentiating with respect to t. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Arc Length Formula for Parametric Curves The arc length of a curve defined parametrically by x(t) and y(t) from t=a to t=b is found by integrating the square root of the sum of the squares of the derivatives: ∫ₐᵇ √((dx/dt)² + (dy/dt)²) dt. This formula calculates the length of the curve between two parameter values. Recommended video: 06:29 06:29 Arc Length of Parametric Curves