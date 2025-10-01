Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually denoted t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Derivative of Parametric Curves To find the slope of a parametric curve at a given parameter t, compute dx/dt and dy/dt, then find dy/dx by dividing dy/dt by dx/dt. This gives the instantaneous rate of change of y with respect to x at that point. Recommended video: 06:49 06:49 Differentiation of Parametric Curves