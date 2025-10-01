Find for the parametric curve at the given point.
Use calculus to find the arc length of the line segment x=3t+1, y=4t, for 0≤t≤1. Check your work by finding the distance between the endpoints of the line segment.
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = t + 1/t, y = t − 1/t; t = 1
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2