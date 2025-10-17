Use calculus to find the arc length of the line segment x=3t+1, y=4t, for 0≤t≤1. Check your work by finding the distance between the endpoints of the line segment.
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=t ²−1, y=t ³ +t; t=2
Watch next
Master Differentiation of Parametric Curves with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Find the slope of the parametric curve x=−2t ³ +1, y=3t ², for −∞<t<∞, at the point corresponding to t=2.
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 4 cos t, y = 4 sin t; slope = 1/2
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = t + 1/t, y = t − 1/t; t = 1
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
b. Make a sketch of the curve showing the tangent line at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2