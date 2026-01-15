Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = x¹/² ― (1/3) x³/² , 1 ≤ x ≤ 4
y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the centroid of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabolas 𝔂 = 2𝓍² and 𝔂 = 3 ― 𝓍² .
Find the center of mass of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabola 𝔂² = 𝓍 and the line 𝓍 = 2𝔂 if the density function is δ(𝔂) = 1 + 𝔂. (Use horizontal strips.)
82. Find a curve through the point (1, 0) whose length from x=1 to x=2 is
L = ∫(from 1 to 2)√(1 + 1/x²)dx.
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.