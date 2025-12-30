Area of a sector of a hyperbola: Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus
a. What is the area of R?
Probability as an integral Two points P and Q are chosen randomly, one on each of two adjacent sides of a unit square (see figure). What is the probability that the area of the triangle formed by the sides of the square and the line segment PQ is less than one-fourth the area of the square? Begin by showing that x and y must satisfy xy < 1/2 in order for the area condition to be met. Then argue that the required probability is: 1/2 + ∫[1/2 to 1] (dx / 2x) and evaluate the integral.
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.
Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
b. Find the center of mass if, instead of being constant, the density function is δ(x)=4/√x.