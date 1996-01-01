Solving Bernoulli equations Use the method outlined in Exercise 43 to solve the following Bernoulli equations.
a. y′(t) + y = 2y²
23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.
a. Write an initial value problem for the mass of the substance.
A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.
b. Solve the initial value problem.
23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.
a. Write an initial value problem for the mass of the substance.
A one-million-liter pond is contaminated by a chemical pollutant with a concentration of 20 g/L. The source of the pollutant is removed, and pure water is allowed to flow into the pond at a rate of 1200 L/hr. Assuming the pond is thoroughly mixed and drained at a rate of 1200 L/hr, how long does it take to reduce the concentration of the solution in the pond to 10% of the initial value?
27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.
c. Find the equilibrium points for the system.
x′(t) = −3x + 6xy, y′(t) = y − 4xy
b. Find the lines along which x'(t) = 0. Find the lines along which y'(t) = 0.
x′(t) = 2x − 4xy, y′(t) = −y + 2xy
d. Identify the four regions in the first quadrant of the xy-plane in which x' and y' are positive or negative.
a. Identify which equation corresponds to the predator and which corresponds to the prey.
x′(t) = −3x + xy, y′(t) = 2y − xy