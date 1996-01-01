23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.

b. Solve the initial value problem.





A one-million-liter pond is contaminated by a chemical pollutant with a concentration of 20 g/L. The source of the pollutant is removed, and pure water is allowed to flow into the pond at a rate of 1200 L/hr. Assuming the pond is thoroughly mixed and drained at a rate of 1200 L/hr, how long does it take to reduce the concentration of the solution in the pond to 10% of the initial value?