Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [t / √(4t² − 1)] dt
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x² √(1 - x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ dy / (y² − 2y + 2)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (1 + x²)
∫ t dt / √(9 − 4t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(4x) / (x³ + 4x)] dx