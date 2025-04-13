Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
6:47 minutes
Problem 3.7.30
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.
(x² + y²)² = (x – y)² at (1,0) and (1,–1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that the given equation \((x^2 + y^2)^2 = (x - y)^2\) is an implicit function of \(x\) and \(y\). To find the slope of the curve at a given point, we need to find \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) using implicit differentiation.
Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to \(x\). For the left side, use the chain rule: \(\frac{d}{dx}((x^2 + y^2)^2) = 2(x^2 + y^2) \cdot (2x + 2y \frac{dy}{dx})\). For the right side, use the chain rule: \(\frac{d}{dx}((x - y)^2) = 2(x - y)(1 - \frac{dy}{dx})\).
Set the derivatives equal to each other: \(2(x^2 + y^2)(2x + 2y \frac{dy}{dx}) = 2(x - y)(1 - \frac{dy}{dx})\).
Simplify the equation and solve for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\). This involves expanding both sides, collecting like terms, and isolating \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) on one side of the equation.
Substitute the given points \((1, 0)\) and \((1, -1)\) into the expression for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) to find the slope of the curve at these points. Evaluate the expression to find the numerical value of the slope at each point.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, the equation (x² + y²)² = (x – y)² involves both x and y, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx, the slope of the curve at given points.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. When applying implicit differentiation to the given equation, the chain rule helps differentiate terms like (x² + y²)², where the outer function is raised to a power and the inner function involves both x and y.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Evaluating Derivatives at Specific Points
After finding the derivative using implicit differentiation, it is crucial to evaluate it at specific points to determine the slope of the curve at those points. For this problem, once dy/dx is obtained, substitute the coordinates (1,0) and (1,–1) into the derivative to find the respective slopes at these points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
