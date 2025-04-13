Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, the equation (x² + y²)² = (x – y)² involves both x and y, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx, the slope of the curve at given points. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. When applying implicit differentiation to the given equation, the chain rule helps differentiate terms like (x² + y²)², where the outer function is raised to a power and the inner function involves both x and y. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule