Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ sec⁶(x) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ sin³(x) / cos⁴(x) dx
∫ cot(x) / cos²(x) dx
Evaluate ∫ sec θ dθ by:
a. Multiplying by (sec θ + tan θ) / (sec θ + tan θ) and then using a u-substitution.
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ cos²(2θ) sin(θ) dθ