Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ sin³(x) / cos⁴(x) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ sin³(x) / cos⁴(x) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ cot(x) / cos²(x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (tan θ + 3 / sin θ) dθ
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ cos²(2θ) sin(θ) dθ
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin³(θ) cos(2θ) dθ