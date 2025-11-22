Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
c. csch⁻¹ 5
c. csch⁻¹ 5
f. tan⁻¹(sinh x) |₋₃³
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
1. a. arctan 1
1. c. tan^(-1)(1/√3)
3. a. arcsin(-1/2)
3. c. sin^(-1)(-√3/2)
4. b. arcsin(-1/√2)