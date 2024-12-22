4:31 minutes 4:31 minutes Problem 99 Textbook Question Textbook Question Evaluate lim x→1 3√x − 1 / x (Hint: x−1=(3√x)^3−1^3.)

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 4m 4m Play a video:

3 views Mark as completed Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked