4:17 minutes 4:17 minutes Problem 91 Textbook Question Textbook Question Calculate the following limits using the factorization formula x^n−a^n=(x−a)(x^n−1+ax^n−2+a^2x^n−3+⋯+a^n−2x+a^n−1), where n is a positive integer and a is a real number. lim x→1 x^6 − 1 / x − 1

