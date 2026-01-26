52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.





(Use of Tech) Chemical rate equations The reaction of certain chemical compounds can be modeled using a differential equation of the form y'(t) = -kyⁿ(t), where y(t) is the concentration of the compound, for t ≥ 0, k > 0 is a constant that determines the speed of the reaction, and n is a positive integer called the order of the reaction. Assume the initial concentration of the compound is y(0) = y₀ > 0.





c. Let y₀ = 1 and k = 0.1. Graph the first-order and second-order solutions found in parts (a) and (b). Compare the two reactions.