21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
u''(x) = 55x⁹ + 36x⁷ - 21x⁵ + 10x⁻³
A second-order equation Consider the differential equation y''(t) - k²y(t) = 0 where k > 0 is a real number.
a. Verify by substitution that when k = 1, a solution of the equation is y(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂e⁻ᵗ. You may assume this function is the general solution.
d. For a positive real number k, verify that the general solution of the equation may also be expressed in the form y(t) = C₁cosh(kt) + C₂sinh(kt), where cosh and sinh are the hyperbolic cosine and hyperbolic sine, respectively (Section 7.3).
52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.
where P(t) is the population, for t ≥ 0, and r > 0 and K > 0 are given constants.
a. Verify by substitution that the general solution of the equation is P(t) = K/(1 + Ce⁻ʳᵗ), where C is an arbitrary constant.
{Use of Tech} Drug infusion The delivery of a drug (such as an antibiotic) through an intravenous line may be modeled by the differential equation m'(t) + km(t) = I, where m(t) is the mass of the drug in the blood at time t ≥ 0, k is a constant that describes the rate at which the drug is absorbed, and I is the infusion rate.
b. Graph the solution for I = 10 mg/hr and k = 0.05 hr⁻¹.
State the order of the differential equation and indicate if it is linear or nonlinear.
