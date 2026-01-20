52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.





{Use of Tech} Drug infusion The delivery of a drug (such as an antibiotic) through an intravenous line may be modeled by the differential equation m'(t) + km(t) = I, where m(t) is the mass of the drug in the blood at time t ≥ 0, k is a constant that describes the rate at which the drug is absorbed, and I is the infusion rate.





b. Graph the solution for I = 10 mg/hr and k = 0.05 hr⁻¹.