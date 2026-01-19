The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dx / ((x - 2)√(x² - 4x + 3)))
∫ (√x / (1 + x³)) dx
Hint: Let u = x^(3/2).
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (4 + x²)
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x) / (1 - x³) dx (Hint: Let u = x³/2)
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)