61–62. Points of intersection and area
b. Compute the area of the region described.
f(x) = sinh x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and x = ln 3
Inverse identity Show that cosh⁻¹(cosh x) = |x| by using the formula cosh⁻¹ t = ln (t + √(t² – 1)) and considering the cases x ≥ 0 and x < 0.
Catenary arch The portion of the curve y =17/15 - cosh x that lies above the x-axis forms a catenary arch. Find the average height of the arch above the x-axis.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₁² (8 dx / (x² - 2x + 2))
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx