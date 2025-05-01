76. Apparent discrepancy

Three different computer algebra systems give the following results:

∫ (dx / (x√(x⁴ − 1))) = ½ cos⁻¹(√(x⁻⁴)) = ½ cos⁻¹(x⁻²) = ½ tan⁻¹(√(x⁴ − 1)).

Explain how all three can be correct.