9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = x³−x⁸+1,y=1; about the y-axis
y = x³−x⁸+1,y=1; about the y-axis
{Use of Tech} y² = ln x,y² = ln x³, and y=2; about the x-axis
35–38. Shell and washer methods Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the indicated axis.
y = 8,y = 2x+2,x = 0, and x=2; about the y-axis
y = (x−2)³ −2,x=0, and y=25; about the y-axis
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
y = -2
45–48. Shell and washer methods about other lines Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid that is generated when the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x²,y=1, and x=0 is revolved about the following lines.
x = -1
y = 2