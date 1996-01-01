39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
x =2
x =2
y = -2
45–48. Shell and washer methods about other lines Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid that is generated when the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x²,y=1, and x=0 is revolved about the following lines.
x = -1
y = 2
Function defined as an integral Write the integral that gives the length of the curve y = f(x) = ∫₀^x sin t dt on the interval [0,π]
Lengths of symmetric curves Suppose a curve is described by y=f(x) on the interval [−b, b], where f′ is continuous on [−b, b]. Show that if f is odd or f is even, then the length of the curve y=f(x) from x=−b to x=b is twice the length of the curve from x=0 to x=b. Use a geometric argument and prove it using integration.
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)