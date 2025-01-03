Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Definition The limit definition in calculus describes how a function behaves as it approaches a certain point. In this context, we are interested in the behavior of f(x) as x approaches 1. The statement |f(x)−2|<ε indicates that we want the function's value to be within ε of 2, which is the limit we are examining.

Epsilon-Delta Definition of Limit The epsilon-delta definition formalizes the concept of limits in calculus. It states that for every ε>0, there exists a δ>0 such that if |x−c|<δ, then |f(x)−L|<ε. In this problem, c is 1 and L is 2, meaning we need to find a δ that ensures the function's output remains close to 2 when x is near 1.