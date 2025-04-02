Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
8:20 minutes
Problem 2.1.18
Textbook Question
Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=√7−x, P(−2,3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function given: \( y = \sqrt{7 - x} \). We need to find the derivative of this function to determine the slope of the curve at the point P.
To find the derivative, use the chain rule. The outer function is \( \sqrt{u} \) and the inner function is \( u = 7 - x \). The derivative of \( \sqrt{u} \) is \( \frac{1}{2\sqrt{u}} \) and the derivative of \( 7 - x \) is \( -1 \).
Apply the chain rule: \( \frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{1}{2\sqrt{7 - x}} \cdot (-1) = -\frac{1}{2\sqrt{7 - x}} \). This is the derivative of the function, which gives the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve.
Substitute the x-coordinate of point P, which is \( x = -2 \), into the derivative to find the slope at P: \( m = -\frac{1}{2\sqrt{7 - (-2)}} = -\frac{1}{2\sqrt{9}} = -\frac{1}{6} \).
Now, use the point-slope form of the equation of a line to find the equation of the tangent line at P. The point-slope form is \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( m \) is the slope and \( (x_1, y_1) \) is the point P(-2, 3). Substitute \( m = -\frac{1}{6} \), \( x_1 = -2 \), and \( y_1 = 3 \) into the equation to get the equation of the tangent line.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that measures how a function changes as its input changes. For the function y = √(7−x), finding the derivative will help determine the slope at the point P(−2,3).
Tangent Line
A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The equation of the tangent line can be found using the slope from the derivative and the coordinates of the point. For the curve y = √(7−x) at P(−2,3), the tangent line represents the best linear approximation of the curve near this point.
Point-Slope Form
The point-slope form of a line's equation is useful for writing the equation of a tangent line. It is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line. Using the slope from the derivative and the point P(−2,3), this form helps in constructing the equation of the tangent line to the curve.
