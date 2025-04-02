Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that measures how a function changes as its input changes. For the function y = √(7−x), finding the derivative will help determine the slope at the point P(−2,3). Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Tangent Line A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The equation of the tangent line can be found using the slope from the derivative and the coordinates of the point. For the curve y = √(7−x) at P(−2,3), the tangent line represents the best linear approximation of the curve near this point. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines