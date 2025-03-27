Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity involve determining the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept helps in understanding the end behavior of functions, often simplifying expressions by focusing on dominant terms. For rational functions, this typically involves comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Simplification of Rational Functions Simplification of rational functions is crucial when finding limits at infinity. It involves identifying and focusing on the dominant terms in the numerator and denominator, as terms with higher powers of x will dictate the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity. This simplification often leads to easier computation of limits. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions