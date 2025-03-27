Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:35 minutes
Problem 2.6.7
Textbook Question
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
h(x) = (−5 + (7/x))/(3 – (1/x²))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dominant terms in the numerator and the denominator as x approaches infinity. For h(x) = \( \frac{-5 + \frac{7}{x}}{3 - \frac{1}{x^2}} \), the dominant terms are -5 in the numerator and 3 in the denominator.
As x approaches infinity, the terms \( \frac{7}{x} \) and \( \frac{1}{x^2} \) approach zero. Therefore, the expression simplifies to \( \frac{-5}{3} \).
Thus, the limit of h(x) as x approaches infinity is \( \frac{-5}{3} \).
Now, consider the limit as x approaches negative infinity. Again, the terms \( \frac{7}{x} \) and \( \frac{1}{x^2} \) approach zero, simplifying the expression to \( \frac{-5}{3} \).
Therefore, the limit of h(x) as x approaches negative infinity is also \( \frac{-5}{3} \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve determining the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept helps in understanding the end behavior of functions, often simplifying expressions by focusing on dominant terms. For rational functions, this typically involves comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Simplification of Rational Functions
Simplification of rational functions is crucial when finding limits at infinity. It involves identifying and focusing on the dominant terms in the numerator and denominator, as terms with higher powers of x will dictate the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity. This simplification often leads to easier computation of limits.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Graphical Visualization
Graphical visualization aids in understanding the behavior of functions as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. By using graphing tools, one can observe the asymptotic behavior and confirm analytical results. This visual approach complements algebraic methods, providing a clearer picture of the function's end behavior.
Recommended video:
05:02
Determining Differentiability Graphically
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning