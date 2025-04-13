Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity involve finding the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave asymptotically, often simplifying expressions to identify dominant terms that dictate the limit. In this problem, we analyze the limit as x approaches infinity to determine the function's end behavior. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Conjugate Method The conjugate method is a technique used to simplify expressions, especially those involving square roots. By multiplying and dividing by the conjugate, we can eliminate radicals and simplify the expression, making it easier to evaluate limits. This method is particularly useful in rationalizing differences involving square roots, as seen in the given problem. Recommended video: 06:30 06:30 Disk Method Using y-Axis