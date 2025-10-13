Direction fields Consider the direction field for the equation y′=y(2−y) shown in the figure and initial conditions of the form y(0)=A.
a. Sketch a solution on the direction field with the initial condition y(0)=1.
Direction fields The direction field for the equation y′(t)=t−y, for |t|≤4 and |y|≤4, is shown in the figure.
b. Use the direction field to sketch the solution curve that passes through the point (0,−1/2).
d. For what values of A are the corresponding solutions decreasing, for t≥0
Direction field analysis Consider the first-order initial value problem y'(t)=ay+b,y(0)=A for t≥0 where a, b, and A are real numbers.
c. Draw a representative direction field in the case that a<0. Show that if A>−b/a, then the solution decreases for t≥0, and that if A<−b/a, then the solution increases for t≥0.
38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
y′(t) = 6 - 2y
y′(t) = y(2 - y)
Sketch a slope field for the following differential equation through the nine points shown on the graph.