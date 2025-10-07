What is the equilibrium solution of the equation y'(t) = 3y − 9? Is it stable or unstable?
Direction fields Consider the direction field for the equation y′=y(2−y) shown in the figure and initial conditions of the form y(0)=A.
d. For what values of A are the corresponding solutions decreasing, for t≥0
38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
y′(t) = y(y - 3)(y + 2)
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
y′(t) = y(y - 3)
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
y′(t) = 2y + 4
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
y′(t) = 6 - 2y
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
y′(t) = y(2 - y)
Sketch a slope field for the following differential equation through the nine points shown on the graph.