Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁² (1 + ln x) x^x dx
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁ᵉ^² dx/x√(ln²x + 1)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
e. The area under the curve y = 1/x and the x-axis on the interval [1, e] is 1.