The region between the curve and the -axis from to is revolved about the -axis to form a solid. Find the volume of this solid.
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9
Clever substitution Evaluate ∫ dx/(1 + sin x + cos x) using the substitution x=2 tan⁻¹ θ. The identities sin x = 2 sin(x/2) cos(x/2) and cos x =cos²(x/2) − sin²(x/2) are helpful.
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁² (1 + ln x) x^x dx
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁ᵉ^² dx/x√(ln²x + 1)
