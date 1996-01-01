7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
u(t) = C₁t⁵ + C₂t⁻⁴ - t³; t²u''(t) - 20u(t) = 14t³
17–20. Verifying solutions of initial value problems Verify that the given function y is a solution of the initial value problem that follows it.
y(t) = 8t⁶ - 3; ty'(t) - 6y(t) = 18, y(1) = 5
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4
Does the function y(t) = 2t satisfy the differential equation y'''(t) + y'(t) = 2?
y''(t) = teᵗ, y(0) = 0, y'(0) = 1
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
