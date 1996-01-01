17–20. Verifying solutions of initial value problems Verify that the given function y is a solution of the initial value problem that follows it.
y(t) = 8t⁶ - 3; ty'(t) - 6y(t) = 18, y(1) = 5
17–20. Verifying solutions of initial value problems Verify that the given function y is a solution of the initial value problem that follows it.
y(t) = 8t⁶ - 3; ty'(t) - 6y(t) = 18, y(1) = 5
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4
Does the function y(t) = 2t satisfy the differential equation y'''(t) + y'(t) = 2?
Consider the differential equation y'(t)+9y(t)=10.
a. How many arbitrary constants appear in the general solution of the differential equation?
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
22–25. Equilibrium solutions Find the equilibrium solutions of the following equations and determine whether each solution is stable or unstable.
y′(t) = y(3+y)(y-5)