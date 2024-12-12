Shifting a graph Use a shift to explain how the graph of ƒ ( x ) = − x 2 + 8 x + 9 ƒ(x)=\sqrt{-x^2+8x+9} is obtained from the graph of g ( x ) = 25 − x 2 g(x)=\sqrt{25-x^2} . Sketch a graph of ƒ.