In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
10. y = ln(t^(3/2))
12. y = ln(10/x)
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
16. y = (ln x)³
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
25. y = ln(ln(x))
27. y = θ(sin(lnθ) + cos(lnθ))