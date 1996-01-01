23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k^(1/k)
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k^(1/k)
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹) / (√2ᵏ + lnk)
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) (2k²) / (k² − k − 2)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Suppose 0 < aₖ < bₖ. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bₖ converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. When applying the Limit Comparison Test, an appropriate comparison series for ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + 2k + 1) / (k⁵ + 5k + 7) is ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k³.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The Ratio Test is always inconclusive when applied to ∑ aₖ, where aₖ is a nonzero rational function of k.