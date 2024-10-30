{Use of Tech} Launching a rocket A small rocket is launched v​​ertically upward from the edge of a cliff ﻿ 80 80 80﻿ ft above the ground at a speed of ﻿ 96 96 96﻿ ft/s. Its height (in feet) above the ground is given by ﻿ h ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 96 t + 80 h\left(t\right)=-16t^2+96t+80 h(t)=−16t2+96t+80﻿, where ﻿ t t t﻿ represents time measured in seconds.

a. Assuming the rocket is launched at ﻿ t = 0 t=0 t=0﻿, what is an appropriate domain for ﻿ h h h﻿?