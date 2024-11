{Use of Tech} Launching a rocket A small rocket is launched v​​ertically upward from the edge of a cliff  80 80 80 ft above the ground at a speed of  96 96 96 ft/s. Its height (in feet) above the ground is given by  h ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 96 t + 80 h\left(t\right)=-16t^2+96t+80 h(t)=−16t2+96t+80, where  t t t represents time measured in seconds.

a. Assuming the rocket is launched at  t = 0 t=0 t=0, what is an appropriate domain for  h h h?