Draining a tank (Torricelli’s law) A cylindrical tank with a cross-sectional area of ﻿ 10 10 10﻿ m2 is filled to a depth of ﻿ 25 25 25﻿ m with water. At ﻿ t = 0 t=0 t=0﻿ s, a drain in the bottom of the tank with an area of ﻿ 1 1 1﻿ m² is opened, allowing water to flow out of the tank. The depth of water in the tank (in meters) at time ﻿ t ≥ 0 t\geq{0} t≥0﻿ is ﻿﻿ d ( t ) = ( 5 − 0.22 t ) 2 d\left(t\right)=\left(5-0.22t\right)^2 d(t)=(5−0.22t)2﻿.

b. At what time is the tank empty?